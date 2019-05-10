Merkel: EU wants to avoid escalation of Iran dispute

TEHRAN – The European Union wants to avoid an escalation in the dispute about Iran’s nuclear program, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Merkel added that Tehran must recognize that it is in its own interests to remain committed to the nuclear deal, Reuters reported.

On Wednesday, Tehran announced it would resume high-level enrichment of uranium if world powers do not keep their obligations under the 2015 deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the remaining signatories to the JCPOA - the UK, France, Germany, China and Russia - had 60 days to implement their obligations to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors from U.S. sanctions.

MH/PA