Amoli Larijani says Iran’s patience doesn’t signify weakness

TEHRAN – Chairman of the Iran’s Expediency Council says the U.S. must realize that the Islamic Republic is stable and powerful, and its compliance with the JCPOA does not mean that it is weak.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani condemned the U.S. for its irresponsible act by pulling out of the 2015 Iran deal, emphasizing that Iran’s compliance with the accord represents its loyalty to its commitments, Mehr reported.

Amoli Larijani voiced regret over the hostile and improper behavior of the U.S. administration, saying the Iranian nation will continue to resist against the U.S. animosity and will stand up in defense of the Islamic Republic.

He also praised President Rouhani’s decision to stop complying with parts of the nuclear deal in protest to U.S. hostile actions, calling on the government to take further steps to show to the Trump administration that Iran is a stable and powerful country.

Iran announced on Wednesday that it had suspended two commitments under the 2015 accord in response to the economic sanctions the U.S. reimposed last year.

It also threatened to step up uranium enrichment if it was not shielded from the sanctions' effects within 60 days.

MH/PA