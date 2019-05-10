Ex-Iran coach Julio Velasco announces retirement

TEHRAN - Argentine volleyball coach Julio Velasco has called time on his glittering career on Friday.

Former Iran coach has retired after a 40-year career. His decision was announced by the Modena Volley website, the last team he coached, in a statement released on Friday.

Velasco was named as the head coach of the Iran men's national team in 2011 and helped Team Melli win Asian Men's Volleyball Championship twice in 2011 and 2013.

Under guidance of Velasco, Iran earned their best ever position in the FIVB Volleyball World League when they came fourth in Florence, Italy in 2014.

Velasco, 67, started his career in Argentina in 1979 and then took charge of the Italian team between 1989 and 1997. He won two world championships, three European championships, five World Leagues, one FIVB World Cup and a silver medal at the 1996 Olympics with the Italian team.