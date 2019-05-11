Blasted Iranian oil pipeline back in operation

TEHRAN - The 42-inch Omidiyeh-Ahvaz oil pipeline, located in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province is repaired and back to normal operation after it caught fire on Monday.

According to a report by Shana, the repair operations were carried out by an Iranian company called Aghajari Oil and Gas Production Company.

“The pipeline is operational after days of round-the-clock repair work by the company’s teams”, the company said in a statement.

The pipeline was used to transport oil to Isfahan Oil Refinery. After the incident, Isfahan Oil Refinery and Bandar Imam Petrochemical Plant were supplied with fuel through alternative fuel pipelines.

Now that the pipeline is back to normal, feedstock is supplied to Isfahan Refinery once again through this pipeline.

On Monday, the pipeline was being repaired and what caused the fire was a loader crashing into the pipeline and an oil spill that caught fire. The valves to linked oil and gas pipelines were shut off to prevent the fire from spreading.

