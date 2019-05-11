Emile Zola’s “Germinal” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of French writer Emile Zola’s graphic novel “Germinal” has recently been published by Chatrang Publications in Tehran.

Mahmud Gudarzi has translated the book into Persian based on an adaptation by Philippe Chanoinat.

The book carries illustrations by Jean-Michel Arroyo.

The story centers on the unemployed Étienne Lantier who has left his town of Plassans to look for work. In Montsou, in the north, he is hired at the mine as a herder, a worker who pushes carts filled with coal on rails, a grueling job, whose working conditions are appalling.

“Germinal” is the thirteenth novel in Zola’s twenty-volume series, “Les Rougon-Macquart”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Emile Zola’s novel “Germinal”.

