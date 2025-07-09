Kuwaiti student sues Bangor University after being 'dragged' off stage for pro-Palestine protest

A Kuwait student is suing her former UK university for violating her free speech after it prevented her from peacefully protesting the institution’s investments in Israel during her graduation ceremony, MEE reported.

Aishah AlBader has filed a legal claim against Bangor University in Wales for assault, battery, false imprisonment and breach of her human rights.

The claim stems from an incident that took place during her graduation ceremony last year. AlBader planned to walk across the stage as she graduated with a pillowcase bearing the message "Bangor University invests in genocide".

But AlBader, who was part of a local student group that campaigned for Bangor University to divest from companies complicit in possible Israeli war crimes, was stopped by four security guards who dragged her off the stage before removing her from the building.

Multiple videos of the incident that gained more than 150,000 views showed several security guards dragging AlBader off the graduation stage from behind in front of hundreds of people.