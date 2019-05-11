Intl. Holy Quran Exhibition kicks off in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi in company with a number of cultural officials opened the 27th International Holy Quran Exhibition at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Saturday.

A variety of cultural and Quranic products are on display in different sections of the exhibit.

Pakistan is the guest of honor at this year’s exhibition, which is also playing host to guests from Lebanon, India, Turkey and several other countries.

Copies of the Holy Quran published by various Iranian and international publishers are on view at the exhibit, which is organized every year during the holy month of Ramadan, known as the spring of the Holy Quran.

The exhibit has also dedicated sections to display top translations and interpretations of the Holy Quran.

A number of meetings, seminars and art exhibitions on the Holy Quran are scheduled to be organized on the sidelines of the event, which will be running until May 25.

Photo: A man visits an art exhibit during the 26th International Holy Quran Exhibition in Tehran on May 22, 2018. (YJC/Arash Mirsepasi)

