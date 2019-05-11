IIDCYA animations to come into focus at Cologne Visions of Iran

TEHRAN – The Visions of Iran, a festival of Iranian films that is organized every year by Museum Ludwig in the German city of Cologne, will put its spotlight on animated movies produced at Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

A lineup of seven animations will be reviewed during the event running from May 30 to June 2, the organizers have announced.

“Black or White” by Mohammad-Ali Soleimanzadeh, “The Shadow which Turned into Light” by Nazanin Sobhansarbandi and “My Moon, Our Moon” by Mohammad Nasseri are among the movies.

The lineup also includes “Cloudy Goats” by Hamid Karimian, “Scarecrow’s Heart” by Gholamreza Kazzazi, “The Trees Thief” by Rashin Kheirieh and “Butterfly” by Maryam Khalilzadeh.

The festival also presents strong feature films including Arash Lahuti’s “Orange Days”, Alireza Motamedi’s “Reza” and Hooman Seyyedi’s “Sheeple”.

A number documentary films, including “Mouth Harp in a Minor Key” by Maryam Sepehri and “Karoon” by Mohammad Ehsani, which provide new insights into Iranian society, will be screened at the festival.

Photo: This combination photo shows posters for seven IIDCYA animations, which will go on screen at the Visions of Iran in Cologne. (IIDCYA)

