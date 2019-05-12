Alireza Beiranvand can play in big European teams: coach

TEHRAN - Pateadores Club coach Shayan Jahangiri believes that Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has the potential to play in the big European clubs.

Jahangiri, who maintains a US Soccer Federation "C" license and a NSCAA Level 3 Goalkeeper Diploma, is interested in finding goalkeeping talent across the world, especially in his homeland Iran.

Jahangiri has been invited to Italy by AS Roma club to continue his role as the goalkeeper coach for the soccer program.

“I follow Iran football in the national and club levels. I was in Brazil and Russia in two World Cups to attend Iran matches. I think Iran has plenty talents and we have to take advantage of them. We need to invest in them to have a bright future,” Jahangiri said.

“Our country has so many talented players and is comparable to Brazil but there’s some problems in finding the talents, however we see positive movements in the recent years,” he added.

“I was at the stadium when Alireza Beiranvand saved Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty in Russia. It was the best moment in my career. I think he has the potential to play in big European teams,” Jahangiri said.