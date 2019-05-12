Annecy festival adds more movies to its Iranian lineup

TEHRAN – “Starvation” and “Trailer” have joined a lineup of Iranian movies, which will compete in the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and Market in France, the organizers have announced.

Directed by Zahra Rostampur, the short movie “Starvation” is scheduled to be screened in the Graduation Films category.

The movie is about a hungry wolf that gets stuck in the stereotypes of being the big bad wolf of the story. She has to flee when everybody accuses her of violence and murder, and she faces getting killed.

“Trailer” is the official teaser for the 11th Tehran International Animation Festival made by a group of 11 animators, each of whom created a few seconds around the festival’s symbol, a fish.

The film will compete in the Commissioned Films category of the festival, which will take place in the alpine town in southeastern France from June 10 to 15.

Earlier in March, the festival announced that the Iranian movies “Am I a Wolf?” by Amir-Hushang Moein and “Son of the Sea” by Abbas Jalali-Yekta will be competing in the Perspectives Short Films in Competition.

Amelia Chiew, Zosie Golding and Fahim Arif Motahar are the members of the jury for this category.

“Am I a Wolf?” tells the story of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

“Son of the Sea” is about a man lives in a house with his wife and the illusion of their son on the wall! This hallucination gradually creates complications in their lives.

Photo: A scene from “Trailer” by Iranian animators.

