‘Liquidity must rear production to beat U.S. sanctions’

TEHRAN – The Rouhani administration can give a firm response to U.S. sanctions by directing the country’s liquidity towards production, says secretary-general of the Islamic Coalition Party.

Speaking on Sunday in Tehran, Asadollah Badamchian also said the international community is not in favor of Washington’s anti-Iran plots, adding that Iran has two major nuclear states beside itself that do not follow the United States, Fars reported.

He underlined the fact that the Iranian nation have always been present at the arena and have not left U.S. plots unanswered.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated in recent weeks.

On May 5, the White House announced it would send the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and the bombers into the Persian Gulf to counter Tehran. The Lincoln on Thursday passed through the Suez Canal on its way to the Persian Gulf.

MH/SP