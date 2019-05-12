Europe’s JCPOA behavior has FATF implications: MP

TEHRAN – A member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee says the European countries’ rejection of Iran’s ultimatum on the 2015 nuclear agreement has a message for those who favor approval of the FATF-related bills in the Expediency Council.

Mohammad Hassan Asafari said the EU’s rejection showed that the European countries are not trustworthy.

It is clear that their problem with Iran is not limited to the nuclear issue, Fars reported him as saying.

Asafari added that the Islamic Republic was entitled under articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA to stop implementing some parts of its obligation under the JCPOA.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that Iran will stop implementing some parts of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

According to the statement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has informed leaders of the remaining countries to the nuclear deal of Tehran’s decision.

The JCPOA was reached in July 2015 between Iran on one side and the U.S., France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China on the other. However, U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the deal last year and ordered the toughest sanctions against Iran.

Under the JCPOA, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Iran was tasked to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions. However, since the U.S. left the deal in May 2018, the Europeans have failed to compensate for the U.S. withdrawal and just paid lip service to the agreement.

According to the SNSC statement, the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have been given 60 days to fulfil their obligations in oil and banking areas.

“We will resume implementing the commitments when our needs are met, otherwise the Islamic Republic of Iran will stop implementing other obligations phase by phase,” the statement says.

