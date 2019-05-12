Iranian nationality transferrable through mother by new legislation

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmakers have voted in favor of a bill that would grant citizenship to those born to an Iranian mother and a non-Iranian father.

During a parliamentary session on Sunday, the bill was passed by 188 votes in favor, 20 votes against and three abstentions, IRNA reported.

The bill had been proposed by the administration of President Hassan Rouhani back in April.

Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, and Vice President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi attended the parliament’s session.

Under the bill, thousands of children born to Iranian mothers abroad and inside the country would enjoy the rights of a citizen enshrined by Iran’s Civil Rights Law.

MH/SP