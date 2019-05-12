Zarif reminds Trump of anti-Iran plan by Bolton and others in B-team beforehand

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday reminded President Donald Trump that John Bolton and his “cohorts” in the B-team were trying to drag the U.S. into a war with Iran before he decided to appoint Bolton as his national security advisor.

Zarif has classified Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (bibi), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed as B-team who are working hard to push the U.S. toward a war with Iran.

“@realDonaldTrump: ICYMI, before you hired him, this was the plan that @AmbJohnBolton and his #B_Team cohorts had for Iran,” Zarif tweeted.

According to Israeli media, the Israeli intelligence service Mossad had provided the U.S. with claims that Iran was preparing to attack U.S. forces or interests in the region. This prompted the U.S. to send more aircraft carriers and Patriot missiles to the CENTCOM region.

Zarif also called U.S. proposals for talks with Iran just “empty words”.

“A detailed blueprint for #FakeIntelligence, #ForeverWar and even empty offers for talks—only phone numbers were not included,” he added.

After Trump publicly appealed to Iran to call him amid heightened tensions with Tehran, the White House contacted the Swiss on Thursday to share a phone number the Iranians could call the president on, according to a diplomatic source familiar with the move.

"I'd like to see them call me," Trump said of the Iranians in the White House on Thursday.

The source said the Swiss likely won't hand over the number unless the Iranians specifically ask for it and it's thought they are highly unlikely to do so.



