Zarif: B-Team thirsts for war with Iran

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet late on Monday that the “B-Team” scorns diplomacy but thirsts for war with Iran.

.@realDonaldTrump is 100% right that the US military has no business in the Persian Gulf. Removal of its forces is fully in line with interests of US and the world. But it's now clear that the #B_Team is not concerned with US interests—they despise diplomacy, and thirst for war. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 24, 2019

The B-Team includes White House national security advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

The remarks by Zarif came after President Donald Trump questioned the United States’ military presence in the Persian Gulf.

"It's now clear that the B-Team is not concerned with U.S. interests—they despise diplomacy, and thirst for war," Zarif tweeted.

Zarif had previously warned that the B-Team could goad Trump into a war with Tehran.

Zarif also said Trump is quite right that “the U.S. military has no business in the Persian Gulf”. The foreign minister said it is quite in the interests of the United States and the larger world that Washington withdraw its forces from the Persian Gulf region.

