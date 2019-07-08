Zarif: ‘There is a way out’ of Iran-U.S. dispute ‘but not with B-Team in charge’

TEHRAN – In a post on his Twitter page late on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said “there is a way out” for the nuclear dispute between Iran and the United States by it is not possible with the “B-Team in charge”.

“There's a way out, but not with B-Team in charge,” Zarif tweeted.

#B_Team sold @realDonaldTrump on the folly that killing #JCPOA thru #EconomicTerrorism can get him a better deal.

As it becomes increasingly clear that there won’t be a better deal, they're bizarrely urging Iran's full compliance.

The B-Team includes White House national security advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed.

Zarif said the B-Team pressured Donald Trump to kill the nuclear deal under the illusion that they can secure a better deal through “economic terrorism” against Iran.

But now that after the passage of a year the B-Team have realized that they cannot get a better deal and Iran is scaling back its nuclear commitments in response to the revocation of the deal and reimposition of sanctions, “they are bizarrely urging Iran’s full compliance” with the JCPOA.

