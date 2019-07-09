Zarif: Bolton, Netanyahu lured Trump into killing JCPOA as they did to 2005 Paris agreement

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that John Bolton and Benjamin Netanyahu lured President Donald Trump into killing the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) with the “delusion” to deprive Iran of its nuclear enrichment right as they did with the Paris agreement that Iran clinched with the European Union trio – Britain, France, and Germany - in 2005.

Bolton & Netanyahu killed Paris agreement between E3 & Iran in '05 by insisting on zero enrichment.



Result? Iran increased its enrichment 100 fold by 2012.



Now they've lured @realDonaldTrump into killing #JCPOA w/the same delusion.#B_Team hasn't learned. BUT THE WORLD SHOULD. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 9, 2019

However, Zarif said, Iran increased its enrichment capacity “100 fold by 2012”.

“Bolton and Netanyahu killed the Paris agreement between E3 and Iran in 2005 by insisting on zero enrichment. Result? Iran increased its enrichment 100 fold by 2012,” Zarif tweeted.

Zarif added, “Now they've lured Donald Trump into killing the JCPOA with the same the delusion.”

The chief diplomat warned the B-Team has not learned from the mistake of zero enrichment for Iran “but the World Should”.

Bolton served in the Bush administration in 2005. Netanyahu was also Israel’s prime minister at the time.

The B-Team includes Bolton, Netanyahu and the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

