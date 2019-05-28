Zarif says ‘actions’ and ‘not words” will show Trump’s intent

TEHRAN - In response to President Donald Trump who said on Monday that the United States in not seeking “regime change” in Iran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said it is “actions” and “not words” which will show Trump’s real intention.

Ayatollah @khamenei_ir long ago said we're not seeking nuclear weapons—by issuing a fatwa (edict) banning them.#B_Team's #EconomicTerrorism is hurting the Iranian people & causing tension in the region. Actions—not words—will show whether or not that's @realDonaldTrump's intent — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 27, 2019

“Actions - not words - will show whether or not that's Donald Trump's intent,” Zarif tweeted on Monday.

In a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Trump said,

“We aren't looking for regime change - I just want to make that clear. We are looking for no nuclear weapons," Trump said.

In his Twitter post, Zarif insisted that Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons, referring to an edict by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has declared production, stockpiling and use of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), including nuclear arms, as haram (religiously banned).

“Ayatollah Khamenei long ago said we're not seeking nuclear weapons—by issuing a fatwa (edict) banning them,” Zarif stated.

However, Zarif said the harsh economic sanctions, which he has called “economic terrorism”, is “hurting” the Iranian people.

Zarif holds the “B-Team”, which includes Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel (known as bibi), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) as the motivators of “economic terrorism” against Iran.

“The B Team’s economic terrorism is hurting the Iranian people and causing tension in the region,” Zarif remarked.

Zarif has already said the B-Team is seeking to drag the United States into an “unending” war with Iran.

In his tweet, Zarif also held the B-Team as responsible for the U.S. military build-up in the region, particularly in the Persian Gulf.

In an interview with CNN aired on May 21, Zarif said that the U.S. is playing a “very very dangerous game” by increasing its military presence in the region.

PA/PA