56,000 agricultural wells equipped with smart electricity meters

TEHRAN – With 306,978 new agricultural wells being equipped with smart electricity meters, the number of such wells has reached 56,000 across the country, IRNA reported quoting an energy official.

According to Mohammad-Ali Validad, the deputy director of the Energy Ministry’s national smart metering program (known as FAHAM), in addition to monitoring the electricity consumption, the ministry is also monitoring the amount of water being exploited from the wells.

In March 2009 implementation of FAHAM was placed on the agenda of Iranian government and Energy Ministry.

The target was decreasing electricity loss at least one percent per year and 14 percent decrease in overall network loss by 2015.

FAHAM project is funded by Energy Ministry of Iran and is being executed under the supervision of Iran Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company (TAVANIR).

Iran is facing a rising demand for electricity and the Energy Ministry has been following new policies in recent years to manage the consumption and lessen the electricity losses in the national grid.

In December 2018, Mohammad Hassan Motevalizadeh, the managing director of TAVANIR, said Iran’s power industry needs six quadrillion rials (near $142.8 billion) to keep the country’s electricity infrastructure up with the rising demand.

Modifying consumption patterns and also electricity tariffs has been offered as practical solutions to reduce electricity consumption in the country.

EF/MA