CBI governor holds talks with representatives of private sector

TEHRAN – Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati held a meeting with the board of directors of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Sunday to discuss the government’s monetary policies regarding the private sector.

In the meeting a variety of issues were explored including the country’s foreign currency market and the private sector’s demands in this regard.

Establishing a sense of trust between the country’s private sector and the government was also among the issues that was emphasized by the two sides.

In early May, Hemmati had said that CBI plans for neutralizing or relieving the impact of U.S. sanctions on the country’s economy by monitoring and controlling the foreign currency market.

Maintaining and strengthening the relative stability of the foreign currency exchange market by strengthening and improvement of the performance of Iran’s domestic Forex Management Integrated System (locally known as NIMA), setting foreign currency exchange policies to support non-oil and oil exports and providing liquidity and working capital to maintain and boost domestic production and finally establishing a financial mechanism with neighboring countries were some of the plans which Hemmati said the CBI is going to follow.

EF/MA