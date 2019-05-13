Ronak to perform at Asian Culture Carnival

TEHRAN – Ronak, an Iranian ensemble led by vocalist Keyvan Ali-Mohammadi, will attend the Asian Culture Carnival, which will be held in Beijing, China on Wednesday as a part of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.

The band, which is scheduled to perform a selection of Iranian traditional and regional music, features tar player Hanieh Ali-Mohammadi and oud player and percussionist Neda Rezaian.

Over 30,000 people from China and abroad are expected to attend the carnival, which will include music concerts and dance performances by artists from Asian countries.

A number of cultural performances, food and film festivals, and tourism exhibitions will also be organized on the sidelines of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, which will come to an end on May 22.

Photo: Ronak bandleader Keyvan Ali-Mohammadi holds a flag of Iran along with members of his group in Beijing on May 12, 2019.

