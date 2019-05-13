Cannes Film Market to showcase “Cinema Donkey”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Shahed Ahmadlu’s dark comedy “Cinema Donkey” will be showcased during the Cannes Film Market – Marché du Film, the public relations team for the movie announced on Monday.

Starring Mohammadreza Davudnejad, Hassan Rezai and Puria Shakibai, the movie satirizes professional misconducts in Iranian cinema.

The Cannes Film Market will open today and will be running until May 23.

The Marché du Film is the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival, and is the largest film market in the world. It was created in 1959 and has been held annually since then, simultaneously with the major international film event.

Photo: A poster for “Cinema Donkey” by Iranian director Shahed Ahmadlu.

ABU/MMS/YAW

