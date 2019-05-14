Persepolis midfielder Resan facing two months out of action

TEHRAN – Persepolis Iraqi midfielder Bashar Resan will be out of action for two months after undergoing shoulder surgery.

On Tuesday, Resan underwent successful surgery at the Bahman Hospital in Tehran.

“Resan will be released from the hospital on Thursday and we try to prepare him for the shortest time possible. I think he needs two months to recover,” Persepolis doctor Alireza Haghighat said.

Resan will miss Persepolis final match in Iran league against Pars Jonoubi on Thursday and also will miss the match against Al Sadd of Qatar in the AFC Champions League.

Resan joined Persepolis from Iraqi football team Al-Quwa Al-Jawiyain in July 2017 with a two-year contract.

He was a member of Iraq national football team in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, where the Lions of Mesopotamia lost to Qatar 1-0 in the quarter-finals.