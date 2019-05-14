Behruz Afkhami to make comedy TV series on Iran’s floods

TEHRAN – Filmmaker Behruz Afkhami plans to make a comedy TV series about the recent floods in Iran.

“I have made trips to several flood-stricken regions and I am planning to work on the recent floods in the series, which has been named ‘Lightning’,” Afkhami told the Persian service of MNA on Tuesday.

“The series is an adventure comedy, that is, I believe the recent floods were kind of adventures for many,” he added.

He also said the story of the series carries a number of 10 to 15 central characters along with over 100 minor ones.

IRIB Channel 5 is scheduled to broadcast the series during the Noruz holiday beginning on March 21, 2020.

Heavy rainfall, beginning in March led to flooding in 28 out of 31 provinces affecting over 42,000,000 inhabitants in 253 cities in several provinces and causing widespread damage to municipal facilities, including health centers and hospitals.

Afkhami has previously made the TV series “Kuchake Jangali” about Mirza Kuchak Khan, an early twentieth-century revolutionary, and “Operation 125” about Iranian rescue teams and firefighters.

He is also director of a number of acclaimed movies such as “The Day of Satan”, “The Day of the Devil” and “The Bride”.

Photo: Filmmaker Behruz Afkhami in an undated photo. (Mehr/Mohammadreza Abbasi)

