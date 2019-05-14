Literati, artists to celebrate Khayyam Day on Saturday 

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian literati and Khayyam scholars will gather at the University of Neyshabur in his hometown on Saturday to discuss works by the great Persian poet and mathematician.

The meeting has been organized to celebrate Khayyam Day, which falls on Saturday.

Moreover, on Friday night, his fans will gather at his mausoleum in Neyshabur to attend various cultural programs, which will be organized to commemorate the creator of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam.

The city will also host several other programs including meetings, workshops, a calligraphy exhibition and a mathematics contest.

The exhibition of calligraphy works by masters of calligraphy from different cities of Khorasan Razavi Province will open at the Kamalolmolk Gallery in Neyshabur.

Sculptors will also hold a workshop at the mausoleum of Khayyam where the mathematics contest will also be held.

Khayyam is chiefly known to English-speaking readers through the translation by the English writer Edward Fitzgerald of a collection of his quatrains in the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam (1859).

Photo: A poster for Khayyam Day.

