Italian festival picks shorts from Iran 

TEHRAN – Three Iranian short films will be competing in the 20th edition of the ShorTS International Film Festival running in the Italian city of Trieste from June 28 to July 6.

The shorts are “Sluggish Life” by Mohsen Mehri, “Delay” by Ali Asgari and “The Role” by Farnush Samadi, the organizers have announced.

“Sluggish Life” is about the peculiar life of a sophisticated man.

In “Delay”, a man and his two children are late for their flight, and while they wait for the next flight something happens that changes his point of view about being a father.

“The Role” tells the story of a woman who accompanies her husband for an audition. What happens there leads her to an important decision.

Photo: A scene from “Delay” by Ali Asgari.

