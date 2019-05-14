Larijani slams EU’s inaction to salvage nuclear pact

TEHRAN – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani has criticized European powers’ lack of commitment to their obligations under the Iran nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since Iran gave a 60-day ultimatum to the Europeans, they “have not taken any specific measures about the issue,” MP Hossein-Ali Haji Daligani quoted Larijani as saying during the parliament’s closed session on Tuesday.

Europeans have not taken any specific measures about banking transactions since the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA, and Iran’s 60-day-deadline is considered as another opportunity for them, the Majlis speaker remarked, Mehr reported.

The parliament on Tuesday held a closed session on Tehran’s decision to reduce its commitments to the nuclear deal and its 60-day ultimatum to the remaining parties to the JCPOA.

President Hassan Rouhani announced on May 8 — exactly one year the after the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA — that Tehran would partially discontinue its commitments under the deal. Iran gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran’s interests were protected under the agreement. Otherwise, Tehran is ready to take further steps towards leaving the nuclear deal, Rouhani added.

The EU rejected Iran’s ultimatum, saying, “We will assess Iran’s compliance on the basis of Iran’s performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments.”

EU chief diplomat Federica Mogherini has said that the bloc remains fully committed to the full implementation of the JCPOA, insisting that so far Iran has been fully compliant with all of its nuclear-related commitments. She also voiced hope that the EU’s full commitment to the agreement would contribute to preserve it in the future.

Meanwhile, Alireza Salimi, who represents Mahallat in the parliament, said Iran wishes to preserve the JCPOA, something which is even more important than making INSTEX operational.

Speaking with Iran Press, Salimi also said that none of the political factions in the parliament support the idea of holding talks with the United States.

MH/PA