Sharif university to host 6th IT Weekend

TEHRAN – Sharif University of Technology will host the IT Weekend 6 on July 4, Mehr reported Tuesday.

During the event, tech experts will share their experiences and knowledge in the form of short speeches with the attendees.

The event aims to share the experience and create motivation for establishment of innovation startups.

It also creates an opportunity for meeting, negotiation and synergy between innovators, entrepreneurs and investors in different fields.

The IT Weekend also introduces innovative ideas in order to be used in new businesses and ecosystems.

