Iran, Turkmenistan to expand trade, transport ties

TEHRAN – Iran and Turkmenistan explored ways of expanding trade and transportation cooperation in a forum in Ashgabat, IRIB reported.

An Iranian delegation including Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abdolhashem Hassan-Nia and headed by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited the neighboring country to discuss expansion of ties in various areas including trade, transportation and customs.

According to Hassan-Nia, regarding the road transportation sector, the expansion of bilateral transport relations between the two countries and the opening of the Sarakhs border crossing were the two main issues raised and it was agreed that the two sides would take necessary measures to inaugurate the crossing as soon as possible.

The official also noted that the two sides considered elimination or reduction of the tolls for cross-roads between the two countries and decided to form an expert board to discuss the issue thoroughly.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif arrived in Ashgabat on Sunday for a visit within the framework of bilateral consultations between the two states.

The visit comes one year after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani paid an official visit to Turkmenistan.

During the trip in March 2018, Rouhani signed 13 accords with his Turkmen counterpart in different fields.

EF/MA