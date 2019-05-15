“Cross without Love” appears in Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – Prominent German writer Heinrich Boll’s novel “Cross without Love” has recently been published in Persian by Negah Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Sarang Malakuti, the book is about two German brothers, Hans and Christophe, who are sent to the West and Eastern Fronts separately during the World War II.

The book was Boll’s debut novel, which was written in 1947 but published posthumously in 2002.

Photo: Cover of the Persian version of “Cross without Love” by German writer Heinrich Boll.

