“Forest of Silence” offered at Cannes Film Market

TEHRAN – Iranian director and producer Soheil Abdollahi is at the Cannes Film Market – Marché du Film to promote his debut film, “Forest of Silence”.

Starring Mahya Dehqani, Shapur Suri and Alireza Qazvini, the horror film is about Kimia, a young psychologist who is doing research on Japan’s Suicide Forest.

Another Iranian film “Cinema Donkey”, a dark comedy by Shahed Ahmadlu, is also on display at the Cannes Film Market, which will run until May 23.

The Marché du Film is the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival, and is the largest film market in the world. It was created in 1959 and has been held annually since then, simultaneously with the major international film event.

Photo: A poster for “Forest of Silence” by Iranian director Soheil Abdollahi.

