Amoli Larijani donates $6,000 for prisoners’ cause

TEHRAN – Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani has donated 200 million rials (nearly $6,000) for the release of those imprisoned for committing unintentional crimes.

Amoli Larijani also hailed the Diya (Blood Money) Foundation for raising money to free the prisoners and asked the nation to donate money to the cause as well, Fars reported.

Days ago, President Rouhani donated 2.7 billion rials, Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi 500 million rials and Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani 300 million rials to the cause.

According to Asadollah Jolaee, the managing director of the Diya Foundation, the foundation has held several fund raising events in Qazvin, Ardebil and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces to reduce the number of inmates who are in prison for debt and financial issues.

MH/