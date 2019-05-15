Photographers bring “Hope” to University of Gottingen 

TEHRAN – The Germany-based Iranian photographers Shirin Abedi and Arasch Zandieh are displaying a collection of works featuring portraits of people in a number of Asian countries, including Iran, in an exhibition titled “Hope” at the University of Gottingen.

The exhibition, which opened on May 9, is being organized in collaboration with the Gottinger Kommunikations - und Aktionszentrums (KAZ) and the Centre for Global Migration Studies (CeMig), the organizers have announced.

The exhibition is organized to make a contribution to revising the often one-sided media coverage of migration. The two photographers themselves have a history of migration and whose portraits deal with people in different countries.

Zandieh came to Germany from Iran as a child with his parents. The portraits selected for the exhibition were created during a six-month journey through Asia.

His pictures are intended to draw attention to “the fact that all people - no matter where they come from in the world - have the same basic needs and that everyone has the right to a safe life.”

Born in Iran, the photojournalist and documentary photographer Shirin Abedi now lives in Hannover. In her collection, she puts her spotlight on the stories and emotions of all those who do not live where they were born.

The exhibit, which will run until June 27, is being curated by Ammar Hatem, who works at KAZ.

Photo: Germany-based Iranian photographer Arasch Zandieh poses with some of his works on display in the exhibition “Hope” at the University of Gottingen, Germany. (Zandieh.de)

