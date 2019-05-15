Step inside the most “valuable” house in the world

TEHRAN – Many Iranians believe that Moghadam Museum in downtown Tehran may be the most “expensive” home in the world because the 1960s’ house is chock-full of rare and ancient objects.

Its structure is neither very big nor enjoys special facilities. Professor Arthur Upham Pope called this house in an article devoted to the study of arts in Iran; the most valuable house in the world in the 1960s because of the ancient objects used in architecture of house, Mehr reported.

The house belonged to Tehran University professor Mohsen Moghadam, son of Ehtesab al-Molk, who was a mayor in Qajar era.

Because he was very interested in archeology and historical monuments, he collected the antiquities that were on the verge of destruction or plunder in his house.

Professor Moghadam was a pioneering Iranian archaeologist who worked with other archaeologists in historic sites. He and his wife decided to put their efforts for establishing a museum of priceless objects exposed to destruction. This historical house spans about 2117 square meters and it includes three yards. Colorful tiles, columns and arches are creating a unique authentic atmosphere.

The museum consists of the house itself and a beautiful garden, safely hidden from street noise behind thick walls. The entrance of the museum is not obvious from the street, but ready to open all its beauty for travelers who notice the modest door of the museum.

Moghadam collected many valuable monuments including tiles, stone pieces, cloth, hookahs, pottery, glass, paintings, coins and historical documents in the house. Of the manifest features of this museum is the relative assimilation of its architecture with the historical relics inside.

The house has been called the most beautiful and valuable house in the world in opinion of many writers and visitors. The design and construction of this house have enjoyed the principles of Iranian architecture such as Persian pool, glass and the principles of the gardening.

Professor Moghadam died in 1987 and after the death of his wife in 1990; the house has been ceded to the University of Tehran to be supervised. In 2009, it was opened to the public as a museum.

The Moghadam Museum is located on Imam Khomeini St., Hassan Abad Sq. A cozy-manicured garden welcomes visitors with its turquoise ponds, colorful trees such as pomegranates and cedars. Museumgoers can tour gems, textiles, paintings, handicrafts, pieces of furniture and ancient objects.

AFM/MQ/MG