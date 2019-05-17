Tractor Sazi part company with Georges Leekens: report

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Tractor Sazi have reportedly parted company with Belgian coach Georges Leekens.

The 70-year-old coach replaced Welshman John Toshack in the Tabriz based football team in January but failed to meet expectations in the Iranian top-flight football team.

Tractor Sazi were a favorite to win Iran Professional League for the first time but finally finished in fifth place in the table and it means the team have also missed a place in the next year’s AFC Champions League.

The Belgian started his coaching career in 1984 at Cercle Brugge and has also worked as head coach in Belgium, Hungary, Algeria and Tunisia national football teams as well as Belgian clubs Anderlecht, Lokeren, Gent, Club Brugge, Kortrijk, Charleroi, and Excelsior Mouscron.

Antonio Jose da Conceicao Oliveira, known as Toni, is a candidate to take charge of Tractor Sazi.

The Portuguese coach has had three stints with Tractor Sazi.