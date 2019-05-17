“Body of a Woman as a Battlefield” to go on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Iranian director Elham Yusefi plans to stage Romanian-French playwright and novelist Matei Visniec’s play “The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield in the Bosnian War” at Tehran’s Neauphle-le-Chateau Hall on May 29.

Written in 1996, the play follows the relationship that develops between two women, Kate and Dorra.

Kate is an American Harvard-trained psychologist, who is sent to Bosnia to help a team digging up mass graves, and as a consequence is impaired by a variation of PTSD. She meets pregnant Dorra, a mute victim of a politically motivated gang rape, in a NATO medical facility.

While Kate tries to heal Dorra and build a professional connection with her, the audience realizes she is also institutionalized in the hospital because of her own breakdown after looking at so many mass graves and trying to retrieve corpses.

Translated into Persian by Tinush Nazmju, the play was published by Nei Publications in 2008 and has been republished several times since then.

Soheila Salehi and Ava Alavi are the members of the cast for the play, which will be on stage until June 18.

Photo: A poster for the play “The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield in the Bosnian War” that will be staged by Iranian director Elham Yusefi in Tehran.

