Iraqi cleric urges Sunni Muslims to defend Iran against U.S.

TEHRAN – Sheikh Abdul-Latif al-Hamim, head of the Sunni Endowment of Iraq, has issued a fatwa, calling on Sunni Muslims to defend the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of U.S. threats.

“Everyone should be ready to defend Iran. This act is a religious duty and everyone should obey it,” he said, Khabar Online reported on Wednesday.

In the face of the United States’ aggressive policies, all of the Islamic ummah are expected to stand up to Washington’s acts of aggression against Iran and all Arab and Islamic countries, he stated.

The U.S. is following the anti-Iran policies of the Zionist regime, he added.

Al-Hamim also said that the U.S. is targeting the religion, civilization and identity of the Islamic ummah.

MH/