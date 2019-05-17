“Varnish” to compete in Okno Filmfest in Russia

TEHRAN – Iranian short film “Varnish” directed by Mahnaz Ronaqi will be competing in the 27th Okno Filmfest – Window to Europe, which will be held in Vyborg from August 2 to 8, a public relations team announced on Thursday.

The film is about a writer who suffers from the repercussions of an accident he had in his childhood. He is faced with the dilemma of choosing between forgiveness or revenge.

The festival is organized every year with support from the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.

Photo: A scene from “Varnish”.

MMS/YAW

