Smile festival for Afghan children

TEHRAN – A smile festival called Grassroots Unity was held in Shiraz on Thursday for Afghan children, including those whose fathers were martyred fighting for the Fatemiyoun Brigade.

Back in March, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei praised the Fatemiyoun corps, an all-Afghan unit involved in the fight against Takfiri terrorist groups, for their determination and steadfastness in confronting terrorism in the region.

