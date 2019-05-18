Iran’s NOC secretary general Shahnazi arrested

TEHRAN - Shahrokh Shahnazi, secretary general of Iran's National Olympic Committee, has been arrested over allegations of financial misconduct.

Shahnazi was pursued by creditors and the committee should replace him another secretary general as soon as possible.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are barely a year away, and the Iranian athletes are preparing for the prestigious event.

On Wednesday, Iranian judicial authorities arrested him and are handling the case according to law.

Shahnazi, who was appointed as NOC secretary general in 2013, was chef de mission of Iran delegation at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney and 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.