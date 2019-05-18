Iranian, Iraqi businessmen gather in an Iftar dinner in Baghdad

TEHRAN – Officials, businessmen and entrepreneurs from Iran and Iraq gathered together for an Iftar dinner in Friday evening at the Iranian embassy in Baghdad, IRNA reported.

Iranian Ambassador to Bagdad Iraj Masjedi, along with the governor of Iraq’s Central Bank Ali al-Alagh and Sami al-Araji, the chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) as well as heads of Iraqi chambers of commerce and representatives of private companies from both sides were among the event’s attendees.

As reported, on the sidelines of the event, the two sides held talks on ways of expanding cooperation in various areas.

The two sides also emphasized the positive relations between the two countries and the Iraqi side stated that the Arab country will always stay by its good neighbor Iran.

Iranian Commercial Attaché to Iraq Naser Behzad said on Wednesday that there is no new limitation in trade relations between Iran and Iraq and the two neighbors are strongly determined to strengthen and develop their trade cooperation.

In this due, the two countries are following up plans for increasing their bilateral economic relation, the official noted.

The Iranian commercial attaché further said that Iran’s monthly exports to Iraq is expected to be doubled in the current Iranian calendar month (ends on May 16) from its previous month.

EF/MA