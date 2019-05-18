Art show celebrates Ramadan at Iranian Artists Forum

TEHRAN – The 7th Art Feast displaying a collection of drawings by young artists opened at all the galleries of the Iranian Artists Forum on Friday to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

The exhibition showcases a selection of 300 works by artists from different Iranian cities to provide new insight into the art of drawings across the country.

A number of workshops will also be organized on the sidelines of the exhibition at the Mommayez Gallery of the forum. In addition, art scholars will be attending panel discussions during the event.

The participants will be more familiar with different techniques of modern drawings, while a selection of films on drawings will be screened.

The artworks are offered at reasonable prices to help visitors purchase beautiful artworks to bring home, IAF director Majid Rajabi-Memar has said.

The exhibit will be running until June 11 at the forum located on Musavi St., off Taleqani Ave.

Photo: Art aficionados visit the 6th Art Feast at the Iranian Artists Forum in June 2018. (Tasnim/Meqdad Madadi)

