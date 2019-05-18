Iranian musician to perform with Parisian orchestra 

TEHRAN – Iranian musicians will accompany the Paris-Est Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Arash Fuladvand during concerts in Paris and London, the orchestra has announced.

Tar virtuoso Keivan Saket and vocalist Vahid Taj along with the Bahar Choir will accompany the orchestra in the concerts named “The Voice of Peace”.

The Paris concerts will take place at the Basilica of Saint Clotilde on May 31 and June 1, and the London performance will be held at the University College London (UCL) on June 9.

The choir and orchestra will come together to perform and promulgate the Iranian music, poetry and culture through the performance of well-known Iranian music and contemporary pieces.

Founded in Paris in 2010, the Paris-Est Philharmonic Orchestra is not only dedicated to classical music but also to the world music, especially Persian music. The Bahar Choir in Paris is also composed of 70 amateur or semi-professional male and female singers.

Photo: A poster for Paris-Est Philharmonic Orchestra’s concerts “The Voice of Peace”.

