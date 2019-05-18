Javad Nekounam in the frame for Tractor Sazi job: report

TEHRAN – Former Iran national football team captain Javad Nekounam is reportedly in the frame to be Tractor Sazi coach.

Nekounam most recently was coach of Iranian top-flight football team Nassaji.

Belgian coach Georges Leekens is no longer Tractor Sazi coach and Tabriz based football club are going to work with an Iranian coach.

Zob Ahan coach Alireza Mansourian is also a candidate to take charge of the team but he will have to lead his team in the AFC Champions League Round of 16.

Tractor Sazi also negotiated with former Saipa coach Ali Daei but the negotiations have stalled over the contract.

Tractor Sazi finished in fifth place in Iran Professional League.