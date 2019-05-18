Ebrahiminejad Gallery observes International Museum Day

TEHRAN – Veteran painter Ali-Akbar Ebrahiminejad showcased a large collection of his works in an exhibition at Ebrahiminejad Gallery on Saturday to celebrate International Museum Day.

The exhibition titled “Iran: A Diverse Range of Tribes” will run for one week at the gallery located at 72 Ahang St., off Mahallati Highway.

International Museum Day has been celebrated worldwide since 1977 on or about May 18 to highlight the importance of museums and the challenges they face.

Photo: A painting by Ali-Akbar Ebrahiminejad.

MMS/YAW