Iran’s Mehrdad Mohammadi reaches agreement with Aves: report

TEHRAN – Iranian winger Mehrdad Mohammadi has been reportedly linked with a move to Portuguese top-flight football team Aves.

The 25-year-old player’s contract with Sepahan runs out at the end of the current season and he can join Aves on a free transfer.

The Portuguese newspaper Record reports that the Iranian player has reached an agreement with Aves to join the team on a three-year contract.

His twin brother, Milad, is playing in Russian football club Akhmat Grozny.

Mehrdad Mohammadi joined Iranian football club Sepahan in 2016 from Rah Ahan and has scored 13 goals in 82 matches for the Isfahan based football team.

He helped Sepahan come second in Iran Professional League and will be playing a key role in his team’s semi-final match against Persepolis in Hazfi Cup, slated for May 29.