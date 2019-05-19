Iranian Quran reciter Karim Mansuri visits Ghana

TEHRAN – World-renowned Iranian Quran reciter Karim Mansuri is currently in Ghana to recite at several meetings in the West African country, in which Islam is one of the major religions practiced widely.

He attended the Friday prayer in Accra and recited verses of the Holy Quran. He also gave recitations during several religious meetings in Tamale and at a number Ghanaian universities, the Embassy of Iran announced in a press released on Sunday.

Mansuri who arrived in Ghana on May 14 also gave several performances on Ghanaian TV channels. His visit will come to end on Friday.

Photo: Iranian Quran reciter Karim Mansuri performs at the Islamic University College in Ghana.

MMS/YAW

