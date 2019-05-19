Iran win Karate 1-Series A Istanbul

TEHRAN - Iranian karatekas topped the medal table of the Karate 1-Series A Istanbul on Sunday.

Iranian representatives won six gold and three bronze medals in the competition held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Travat Khaksar opened the gold medal count for Iran with her victory in Female Kumite -55kg. The karateka who had already claimed gold at the opening Karate 1-Series A event in Salzburg took a convincing 5-2 victory over Tzu-Yun Wen of Chinese Taipei in the final, wkf.net reported.

Hamideh Abbasli confirmed her favorite status in Female Kumite +68kg. The Iranian karateka completed a powerful performance in Istanbul with a 1-0 triumph over Japan’s Ayaka Saito .in the final so to take her first gold this year

The third gold for Iranian representatives came in Male Kumite -75kg. Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh used his World champion status to claim an impressive 6-1 victory over Luigi Busa of Italy in the final.

Mahdi Ghararizadeh Mahani won another gold for Iran and produced one of the biggest upsets of the day after defeating local hero Ugur Aktas 1-0 in the final of Male Kumite -84kg.

Saleh Abazari in Male Kumite +84kg and the Iranian Female Kata team completed the gold medal count for the Iranian delegation.

Furthermore, Ali Meskini in Male Kumite -60kg, Mahdi Khodabakhshi in Male Kumite -84kg and Iran Male Kata team claimed three bronze medals.

The event attracted over 1,800 karatekas from 101 countries, which the World Karate Federation claimed shows the "immense popularity" of the sport.