‘Painted ladies’ spread their wings across Tehran 

Painted ladies (Vanessa cardui), one of the world's most common butterflies, are the unexpected guests in the capital this spring.

Hundreds of the colorful butterflies have been fluttering in the city for a few weeks now. Increased rainfalls and vegetation cover are cited among the reasons for the sharp rise in the population of the butterflies in the city.

They are also observed in other cities such as Semnan, Qom, and Arak. With the onset of the hot season and temperature rise the butterflies’ population will decline as well.

MQ/MG



