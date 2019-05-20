Mister Vorky to screen movies from Iran

TEHRAN – Five Iranian movies will be competing in the 6th edition of Mister Vorky, a festival of one-minute films in Ruma, Serbia.

“For a Better Life” by Reza Golchin, “Kaveh” by Mohammad Farajizadeh and “No War” by Abedin Mohammadi are among the films.

“I Still Have Your Eyes” by Hamid Haqju and “How Many?” by Solmaz Etemad will also screen during the festival, which will be held from May 29 to June 2.

Photo: A poster for Mister Vorky film festival.

ABU/MMS/YAW

